Valley teens arrested for string of crimes including murder of other teen

Henderson Police said the body of a teenager was found late Friday night. Early Monday he was identified as Matthew Minkler.

Minkler was going into his senior year at Silverado Ranch.

Police were directed to Minkler's body after a car crash on Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway that happened hours before the body was discovered.

"This all started with a typical fail to yield traffic citation," Officer Scott Williams said. "When our officer tried to stop the car, they fled."

Henderson Police said a silver Mercedes was driving erratically and refused to stop. The car crashed into a light pole, and then another car. After the teenagers in the car took off on foot, police used helicopters and K9s to track them down.

"We were able to catch all of the people that fled," Williams said. "And our investigators did a really great job with the interviews [of those teens]."

Through their investigation and interrogating of the teenagers, police found out that Mercedes they crashed was stolen. The teens also told police that a few of them may have been involved in a murder earlier in the day.

"Our officers followed up and we went to Cool Lilac Avenue. When they made entry, they found a deceased juvenile (Minkler) with an apparent gunshot wound," Williams said.

No one was living in the home where his body was found.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested: one for the murder and the other for accessory to murder. The nature of the crime, and how many crimes these teens were associated with, was shocking to investigators, they said.

"We typically just don't have cases where a juvenile is harming another juvenile," Williams said.

This was Henderson's fourth murder of 2018. Police believe other teens may have watched the murder happen and they are asking anyone with any information to please come forward.

