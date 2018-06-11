Morphe Cosmetics opening new location at Miracle Mile Shops

The cosmetic brand Morphe opened its ninth retail location at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino and is planning a grand opening ceremony this Saturday.

Morphe’s Las Vegas store is also company's first-to-market retail location.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for June 16 and will feature special guests such as Morphe’s Global Director of Artistry Nicole Faulkner. There will also be numerous prizes and giveaways, according to the company.

Doors for the ceremony will open at 7 a.m., with the event officially kicking off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

There will be makeup demonstrations from 3 – 5 p.m. near the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf inside Miracle Mile Shops.

"We wanted to create the ultimate home for our #morphebabe customers an inviting destination for the makeup obsessed that encourages them to discover, play and shop the Morphe brand and get expert advice from our skilled Beauty Artists," Emine ErSelcuk, Vice President Global Retail for Morphe, said in a statement from the company.

The grand opening ceremony for Morphe is scheduled to end at midnight.

