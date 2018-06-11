Robbery suspect attempted to flee before south valley officer-involved shooting

LVMPD patrol vehicles block the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and South Valley View Boulevard after on Officer-involved shooting June 9, 2018 (Courtesy: Brad Boyer).

Las Vegas Metro police identified an officer who shot an "uncooperative" armed robbery suspect early Saturday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

Sergeant Joseph Emery, 53, has been employed with the police department since Sept. of 1990. He is assigned to the Major Violator/Narcotics Crime Bureau. A release from the department said Emery was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the review of the incident.

[RELATED: Armed robbery suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in southwest Las Vegas]

Emery, along with other detectives, were performing surveillance on an armed robbery suspect, identified in a press conference as 38-year-old Shan Kittredge, who was connected to at least eight armed robberies that occurred over a two week period.

Officers were conducting surveillance on Kittredge Friday night when he stopped at the convenience story on Blue Diamond Road and South Valley View Boulevard at approximately 12:30 a.m. Detectives attempted to take him into custody while he was on the ground. He then jumped up and got back into his vehicle.

Police said Kittredge put the car into reverse, hitting a Metro vehicle and almost hitting a K9 officer. Emery, who said he was a firearm being aimed at officers, fired more than a dozen rounds at Kittredge.

"When the suspect was backing up, Sgt. Emery knew the K9 officer was to the rear of the vehicle and he was concerned for that officer's safety," Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said in a Monday press conference.

Kittredge was struck six times, including once in the neck.

"It raises the hairs on the back of your neck. It's such a dangerous situation but they have a job to do and they go in and they do it heroically, just like these guys did," Zimmerman said.

He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment in stable condition.

A female passenger who was with Kittredge was also taken into custody.

This was the seventh officer-involved shooting for 2018.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.