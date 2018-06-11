Coroner identifies two men killed within day in North Las Vegas

Two men that were shot dead on the 2500 block of Ellis Street in North Las Vegas in just over a one day period have been identified by the Clark County Coroner.

Hasan Ameen, 33, of North Las Vegas and 26-year-old Richard Alan Brown, Jr., both died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner.

Ameen was involved in a shooting that took place on Ellis Street on Thursday morning that left two others injured, including a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man.

Brown, Jr. was found by a neighbor the following morning, North Las Vegas police said.

Police said their initial findings showed the victims and the suspect of the first shooting knew each other.

No suspects or further information was available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

