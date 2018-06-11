Police: Two-vehicle crash leaves at least one dead in northeast - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Two-vehicle crash leaves at least one dead in northeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas June 11, 2018 (Courtesy: Roy Hollingshead). At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas June 11, 2018 (Courtesy: Roy Hollingshead).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that left at least one person dead Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street.

According to Metro public information officer Larry Hadfield, the crash may be alcohol-related. 

The intersection is closed as officers continue to investigate. Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.