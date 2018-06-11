Police: Two-vehicle crash leaves at least one dead in northeast Las Vegas

At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas June 11, 2018 (Courtesy: Roy Hollingshead).

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that left at least one person dead Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street.

According to Metro public information officer Larry Hadfield, the crash may be alcohol-related.

The intersection is closed as officers continue to investigate. Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.