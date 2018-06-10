Las Vegas police investigate homicide east of Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide east of Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they were investigating a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. to Palos Verdes Street and East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road, where a person had been killed.

No additional details were immediately available, police said. Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.