Las Vegas police investigate homicide east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police said they were investigating a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. to Palos Verdes Street and East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road, where a person had been killed.

No additional details were immediately available, police said. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.