Nevada Highway Patrol looking to hire new members

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle is shown in this undated photo.
LAS VEGAS

Nevada Highway Patrol is planning to host two open houses next week to help make the hiring process faster than normal.

The open houses are scheduled for June 12 with a morning session running from 7 - 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 5 - 8 p.m. at Highway Patrol's Southern Command Headquarters at 4615 West Sunset Road.

"This process is going to be moving quick," NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "Generally, when you get hired on by the department, it can take six months to a year, it's a long process. We're speeding up that process."

NHP is hoping to have 20 officers hired by August.

Anyone who is interested in applying in encouraged to fill out an application first beforehand.

