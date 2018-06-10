Trauma workshops offered for 1 October survivors, first responders

Eight months after 1 October, a Las Vegas first responder noticed many of her colleagues were still struggling to cope with what happened that night.

She’s teaming up with a therapist to organize a series of trauma workshops to help others heal.

“Talking about what happened never loses importance,” Dr. Shiva Ghaed said.

In this case, Dr. Ghaed is talking about 1 October. A survivor herself, she remembers the chaos of that night.

“I could just feel the bullets,” she said. “It was so close. I was in that line of fire.”

Dr. Ghaed said it’s not unusual to see survivors still struggling. In many cases, they avoid things that remind them of the festival.

“If they are exposed to those triggers, it will cause anxiety, panic,” Dr. Ghaed said.

While these workshops are free and open to the public, this class is filled with first responders.

“I don't really like to express a lot,” EMT student Koby Sanders said. “But when I do get to talk about it, it helps a lot.”

Sanders was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He’s here to learn more about the signs of trauma.

“We still have EMS personnel who are struggling to process what they saw,” Debra Dailey said.

Dailey runs the EMT Training Center. She said self-care is important for everyone after 1 October, including first responders.

“Our EMS, fire, police, our coroner's office, the things they had to deal with, the FBI,” Dailey said. “A lot of times they get forgotten. People dial 911, we just show up.”

While everyone recovers differently, organizers just want to make sure everyone knows help is always available.

“Basically, giving people hope - hope that this is not who they are for the rest of their lives,” Dailey said.

As part of these workshops, there will be free hands-on CPR and first aid classes on Sunday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5175 Camino Al Norte.

Then the next set of workshops will be on August 11 and 12.

