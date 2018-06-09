Henderson crash Friday night involving juveniles leads to murder arrest

What began as an attempt to stop a vehicle for reckless driving ended with the arrests of two juveniles in connection with a murder.

Henderson police said a vehicle attempted to flee while being pulled over about 7:20 p.m. Friday near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road. The vehicle, later known to have been stolen earlier this month, ran a red light and crashed into another. Police said several juveniles fled from the car after the crash on foot.

All suspects were later detained with the help of Las Vegas Metro police and K9 units. One was arrested in connection with the car and another on unrelated charges, according to a press release.

During the investigation, police learned of a possible homicide at an abandoned house on the 2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue, near Sunridge Heights Parkway and South Eastern Avenue.

Hours after the traffic stop, at 11:15 p.m., detectives found a male juvenile dead inside the residence, noting his death was suspicious in nature.

On Saturday, one of the juveniles was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, while another was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence.

The juveniles were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on their respective charges. The cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the deceased juvenile will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This was the fourth homicide occurring in Henderson in 2018, the department said.

Anyone with information connected to this case is urged to please call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.