North Las Vegas police respond to homicide, near fatal shooting location

The North Las Vegas Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the same location of a fatal shooting yesterday.

North Las Vegas police said they got the call at around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The homicide was reported on the 2500 block of Ellis Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Carey Avenue.

This is the second deadly incident that has happened in the same area in over 24 hours.

