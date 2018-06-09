Las Vegas Lights FC hosting first annual pub crawl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Lights FC hosting first annual pub crawl

Gabriella Benavidez
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Lights FC is hosting their first annual pub crawl event Saturday night across downtown Las Vegas.

The pub crawl, called “Kick ‘n Crawl”, starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Gold Spike. Fans will have a chance to meet and interact with the team’s players and coaches.

There will also be a variety of games and a chance for fans to win prizes.

From there, the Kick ‘n Crawl will move to The Underground Speakeasy at the Mob Museum at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will have a chance to meet some of the team’s newest members and enjoy a Lights FC themed cocktail called, “Lights Out.”

The last location of the Kick ‘n Crawl will be a pool party at the Plaza hotel-casino at 7:30 p.m.

Overlooking Fremont Street, the Lights FC’s rooftop Plaza pool party will have a dunk tank, giant games, bingo and prizes from Zappos.

The team said in a press release that the Kick ‘n Crawl will be the club’s official welcoming of all Las Vegas soccer fans.

“Lights FC is all about downtown soccer parties – on the pitch and in the streets,” Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC owner and CEO, said. “The Kick ‘n Crawl party is another way for us to have fun side-by-side with our fans.”

Tickets for the pub crawl are on sale at LightsFC.com/Crawl. Each ticket to the event can be purchased ahead of time for $30, and includes one supporters section ticket to the Lights FC’s home match against Seattle Sounders on June 16. Tickets will also be on Saturday for $35.

