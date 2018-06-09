Las Vegas Lights FC hosting first annual pub crawl

The Las Vegas Lights FC is hosting their first annual pub crawl event Saturday night across downtown Las Vegas.

The pub crawl, called “Kick ‘n Crawl”, starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Gold Spike. Fans will have a chance to meet and interact with the team’s players and coaches.

There will also be a variety of games and a chance for fans to win prizes.

From there, the Kick ‘n Crawl will move to The Underground Speakeasy at the Mob Museum at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will have a chance to meet some of the team’s newest members and enjoy a Lights FC themed cocktail called, “Lights Out.”

The last location of the Kick ‘n Crawl will be a pool party at the Plaza hotel-casino at 7:30 p.m.

Overlooking Fremont Street, the Lights FC’s rooftop Plaza pool party will have a dunk tank, giant games, bingo and prizes from Zappos.

The team said in a press release that the Kick ‘n Crawl will be the club’s official welcoming of all Las Vegas soccer fans.

“Lights FC is all about downtown soccer parties – on the pitch and in the streets,” Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC owner and CEO, said. “The Kick ‘n Crawl party is another way for us to have fun side-by-side with our fans.”

Tickets for the pub crawl are on sale at LightsFC.com/Crawl. Each ticket to the event can be purchased ahead of time for $30, and includes one supporters section ticket to the Lights FC’s home match against Seattle Sounders on June 16. Tickets will also be on Saturday for $35.

