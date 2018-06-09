Woman who went missing on Strip found safe Saturday night

UPDATE: Betty Chapman was located and is safe, according to Red Rock Search and Rescue.

A convenience store clerk at North Eastern Avenue and East Owens Avenue, called Chapman in.

Police said she was found in good health, but was taken to Sunrise Hospital to be checked out.

Update: Betty was just located safe! An elderly husband and wife are back together tonight.



Thank you RRSAR team members, METRO Missing Persons Detail, METRO volunteers and local hiking groups.

Las Vegas police asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman named Betty Chapman.

Chapman, 69, was last seen Friday at 1:30 p.m. at The LINQ hotel-casino. She is a former corrections officer, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

On Saturday afternoon, members of Red Rock Search and Rescue were assisting police in downtown and on the Strip to try and find her. Other groups were expected to assist on Sunday.

Police said Chapman was wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and green and grey shoes. She is 5’10” and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Chapman may also need medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding Chapman or her whereabouts are urged to call Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

