Las Vegas police searching for missing elderly woman

A man connected to the double slayings of two tourists at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino was arrested in Los Angeles.More >
North Las Vegas police responded to a shooting that involved three people early Friday morning.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a woman found shot to death in an apartment Thursday afternoon.More >
Medical examiners identified the woman who died after she was found with a gunshot wound at Clark County Wetlands Park Tuesday.More >
Medical examiners identified the woman who was found dead inside a downtown Las Vegas motel room.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were led on a chase after a man was shot near Palace Station casino Thursday.More >
Officers began investigating a woman's death in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.More >
We now know the company Battlefield Vegas provided armored vehicles to protect police on 1 October.More >
Gabriel was taken to a hospital in May 2013 when he stopped breathing. He had a cracked skull and broken ribs, with B.B. pellets in his lung and groin.More >
