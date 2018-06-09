Las Vegas police searching for missing elderly woman

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons section has asked the public for help in locating a missing woman named Betty Chapman.

Chapman, 69, was last seen yesterday at 1:30 p.m. at the LINQ hotel-casino.

Police said Chapman was wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and green and grey shoes. She is 5’10” and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Chapman may also need medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding Chapman or her whereabouts are urged to call Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.