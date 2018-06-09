Armed robbery suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Scene of an officer-involved shooting at Blue Diamond and Valley View Blvd, June 09, 2018. (Photo: Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured an armed robbery suspect early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Blue Diamond Road and South Valley View Boulevard at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Detectives from Metro were performing surveillance on an armed robbery suspect, who was known for at least eight other armed robberies, Metro Police said.

Metro said the suspect was armed at the time.

According to Metro, detectives tried to take the suspect into custody at the nearby Shell gas station. The suspect initially cooperated with officers and got down on the ground.

The suspect then jumped up, ran into his vehicle, put it into gear and attempted to flee the scene, Metro Police said.

A detective fired and struck the suspect, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said the suspect was transported to University Medical Center Trauma and he is in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

