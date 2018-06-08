Businesses embrace Vegas Golden Knights, prepare for exciting second season

Fans aren’t the only ones who fell in love with the Golden Knights. Local businesses backed the Knights and showed off their team pride all season.

“We’re really going to miss the Knights for the next four to five months,” PKWY Tavern owner Jonathan Fine said.

For the past eight months, it’s been all about hockey at bars across the valley. At PKWY Tavern, they even re-created the horn every time the Knights score.

“I actually missed not being here during the games, while I was at the games," Fine said.

Bars including Born and Raised, which is the official Knights bar, worked hard to make sure the atmosphere was equal to T-Mobile.

“People that don’t know each other, sit with each other, they’re high-fiving,” Born and Raised General Manager Ben Burkhalter said. “People all here for the same cause, the excitement, the joy!”

It’s been an exciting ride for businesses.



“This is something new, we thought we were ready but we had no idea what the dynamic was,” Burkhalter said. “So it was exciting to go week to week and get as far as we did.”

Now both bars are preparing for an even bigger second season.

“We want to stay ahead of the curve, we were there from the beginning,” Burkhalter said. “We saw the potential and now that potential has come to where it is.”

“My companies are doubling down,” Fine said. “We’re about to do a sponsorship with the Knights. Hopefully the guys get some rest, go on vacation. But they’re integrated into the community. The team is here to stay.”

And stores like Vegas Sports and Hockey are stocking up for fans.

“I’m looking for some Western Conference Championship stuff,” fan Andrew Ross said. “They didn’t win the cup but they won the next best thing.”

“We’ve actually been busier than we thought it would be,” assistant store manager Colin McCombs said. “It’s great to see fans come in and support the Knights.”

Businesses embrace the team that keeps winning games and hearts.

“I get it, I understand now,” Fine said. “The emotions, the feelings, how this community bonded with this team, it’s amazing. It’s amazing for business, it’s amazing for the community.”

“Even though we didn’t win it, they should be very proud of what they did for themselves, and our community,” Burkhalter said. “We thank them for that.”

At Vegas Sports and Hockey, most Golden Knights gear will stay at regular price. However Western Conference Championship gear will go on sale next month.

