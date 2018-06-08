Golden Knights fans support their team after season's end - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights fans support their team after season's end

Written by Kathleen Jacob
Fans celebrated the first-ever playoff win for the Vegas Golden Knights, in April. (Photo: Kurt Rempe / FOX5) Fans celebrated the first-ever playoff win for the Vegas Golden Knights, in April. (Photo: Kurt Rempe / FOX5)
Golden Knights fans continued to support their favorite team a day after the season's end. All day Friday, fans packed City National Arena to buy gear and say goodbye to the players!

Kathleen Craner has been to every practice since Jan. She said the Golden Knights have changed her life.

“I never used to talk to anybody. I was afraid of everybody and they have inspired me to talk to people and to get out there and I have made so many friends,” Craner said. “They have helped the city. I know they said they were just a bunch of hockey players looking for a home but this home needed them and it’s become a complete home with them.”

Jennifer is a fan who’s been in Vegas for 14 years.

“It’s my team. It’s our team. They’ve made everyone Vegas Strong,” Jennifer said.

Mark Roe said seeing everyone with Golden Knights gear was amazing and bonding.

“It’s my hometown team. I’m gonna follow them forever,” Roe said.

