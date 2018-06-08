FOX5 News team thanks Vegas Golden Knights for inaugural season - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FOX5 News team thanks Vegas Golden Knights for inaugural season

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

After an epic and historical hockey season, the team at FOX5 News is grateful for the impact the Vegas Golden Knights made in Las Vegas.

The Vegas-born team gave hope to Valley residents during a difficult and trying time following the tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip. Golden Knights players stepped up and became part of the community. 

Many were skeptical about bringing a hockey team to a desert oasis, but Las Vegas fans proved the doubters wrong. Although the Golden Knights did not win the Stanley Cup, they accomplished so much more by lifting up the city and community.

