Woman found dead in downtown Las Vegas motel room identified

Medical examiners identified the woman who was found dead inside a downtown Las Vegas motel room.

Linda Anne Cesalo, 57, was found deceased at the Desert Star Motel, at 1210 Las Vegas Boulevard South on June 5, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.

Police responded to the scene at 4:51 p.m. They said the woman was found in a room at the motel with trauma to her face and head. A man was seen dragging her body through a doorway and he was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The woman's cause and manner of death is pending. Check back for updates.

