Woman found shot to death in apartment in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a woman found shot to death in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 1:38 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment on the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Jones Boulevard, to investigate reports of a deceased woman.

Officers found a woman who was unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police said no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Tips can also be sent via email to homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be sent into Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.