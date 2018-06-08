Two men shot dead within a day at same North Las Vegas apartment

Two men were shot dead and two others were injured within just over a day on the same block in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the scene on the 2500 block of Ellis Street, about 5:10 a.m. on Friday, where North Las Vegas police said a man was killed and two others, including a 13-year-old boy, were shot.

The apartment complex is near Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Carey Avenue.

The 33-year-old man died was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man and the boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, North Las Vegas police said, and were transported to a nearby hospital.

In a press release, police stated they were investigating another homicide at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, on the same block. A 26-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound died on the scene, they said, after being found by a neighbor.

Detectives continue to investigate but believe the homicides are related and that the parties are known to each other.

No suspects had been arrested in connection to either shooting, North Las Vegas police said. Police also said a motive wasn't found but preliminary investigation showed the victims and suspect of the initial shooting knew each other.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots coming from inside a back apartment when the homicide happened. The victims will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's office after next of kin have been notified.

#BREAKING officers are working a shooting in the 2500 block of Ellis St. One person is deceased. #NLVPD PIO entoute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 8, 2018

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

