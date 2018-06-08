Man killed, boy injured in North Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed and two others, including a boy, were injured in a North Las Vegas shooting Friday morning, police said.

According to North Las Vegas police, the shooting happened at 5:10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ellis Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Carey Avenue.

A 33-year-old man died was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, North Las Vegas police said.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting, North Las Vegas police said. Police also said a motive wasn't found but preliminary investigation showed the victims and suspect knew each other.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots coming from inside a back apartment when the homicide happened. The victims were not immediately identified.

#BREAKING officers are working a shooting in the 2500 block of Ellis St. One person is deceased. #NLVPD PIO entoute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 8, 2018

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

