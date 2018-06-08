Young fan with heart condition gifted Game 5 tickets

An eight-year-old boy with a heart condition was surprised with tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals Thursday.

Sai Mendoza-Santiago said since Nov., he's been nervous about his third heart surgery.

The Golden Knights fan has gone to many practices with a sign that says “Win the cup before my heart surgery.”

He and the Golden Knights have been going through their journeys together, and they've been cheering each other on.

On Thursday, he got the special surprise thanks to the Golden Knights and attorney Adam Kutner.

"As soon as I came in they said 'Go Knights Go!' They were all saying, 'Go Knights Go!' and then they told me to read the sign and it said, 'I am going to game,'" Mendoza-Santiago said. "Thank you to everyone that helped me on this journey and helped me go to the Knights game."

"He was shocked at first and he kind of looked and me and you could tell in his eyes that look of joy is what I live for," his mother, Trina Langley said.

"He thinks about the Golden Knights every day." "He goes to sleep with a smile. He wakes up with a smile. I catch him smiling in his sleep. When he gets up, I'm like 'Why were you smiling?' He's like, 'I was just thinking about yesterday! It was so awesome!'"

"He does get worried sometimes and scared. I mean we're seven days away from one of the biggest fights of his life and to know that he's going into it smiling every day brings me peace as a mother," she said.

"Whether they win or lose, when he goes to surgery on the 14th he's going to be thinking about (Marc-Andre) Fleury talking to him, (Pierre-Édouard) Bellemare giving him the puck."

