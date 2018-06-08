Scammed Marines gifted real Stanley Cup Final tickets

After scammers took advantage of two Marines with a fake Memorial Day deal on Stanley Cup Final tickets, a valley secondary ticket broker reached out with tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. (FOX5)

“We’re just really grateful,” Cpl.Tyler Pratt said.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Cpl. Steven Higgins said. “I didn’t anticipate anything like this to ever happen.”

Higgins and Pratt bought two tickets to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final for $2,000 on Craigslist, but they were scammed. After their story aired, VegasTickets.com owner Roger Jones offered to pay for the Marines’ tickets.

“The fact that it was a holiday and just hearing that everyone is excited about the Knights and they’re doing so well [caught my attention],” Jones said. “Giving back is a part of our core values at VegasTickets.com, so we wanted to do anything we could.”

“He’s been very amazing towards us,” Pratt said. “[The scammers] ruined [Game 1] but there are good people out there and we’re very grateful.”

Jones also offered tips for buying tickets online. He said to avoid wiring money to a seller and to stick with a certified form of payment like a credit card.

“That way you can contest the transaction if it came down to it,” Jones said.

Jones also said to work with a company as opposed to an individual.

“You should also work with someone local or a brick and mortar where you can actually verify the transaction.”

