Nevada State Museum collecting Golden Knights memorabilia

The Nevada State Museum at Springs Preserve wants to put the Golden Knights' record-breaking inaugural season on display.

"It's really an exciting time and while its still fresh in people's memories, and we're still experiencing it. We'd really like to have these objects," Ilana Short, Manager of Communication and Outreach at Nevada State Museum said.

The museum has been collecting Golden Knights memorabilia and reached out to fans who want to contribute to the exhibit.

"We know that it's very hard to part with this material, especially because it's been such a wonderful season. Hopefully, knowing that they may be able to come see what they donate and just know that they're contributing to Nevada history, will play a big part in that as well," Short said.

The exhibit will showcase other pieces of Las Vegas sports history from famous boxing, to NASCAR, to the Raiders moving to Las Vegas.

"Sports history, you can't really separate that from Nevada history and it will be great to tell that story," Short said.

People interested in donating items can contact the museum here.

