Golden Knights fans stay supportive, confident ahead of must-win Game 5

Ahead of a do-or-die Game 5, Golden Knights fans were not losing hope. On Thursday, they came to practice with very special messages for the players.

Dozens of fans brought it white signs with one simple word written on them to describe what the Golden Knights mean to them.

“My one word was 'community,'” Ashley Dyal said.

“Unity,” Rick Williams said.

It’s been a tale of adversity from the start. The Golden Knights now face their toughest test and fans said they are here to stay.

“We made a banner that says ‘Remember who you are,’" Dyal said. “And we organized fans to make signs that had one word to show what they meant to the community.”

VGK fans put out a call to action on Twitter: 'Anyone coming to practice, write down one word to describe what the team means to you.'

The stands were filled with words including ‘brave,’ ‘determination,’ ‘faith,’ and ‘miracle.’

“Everyone knows when you play for something greater than yourself, you play your best,” Dyal said. “So I just wanted to remind them what they have right here at their fingertips.”

For many of these fans, everything tied back to 1 October.

“The team came along at a time when the city needed them,” Williams said. "And they lived up to the promises they made in opening night, in Engelland’s speech and more.”

Tyler Corbin is fighting a battle of his own: Stage 4 cancer. He brought a piece of art, he’s been working on since Oct.

“I’m here today gathering signatures. I’m sure there are many who want to say thanks to Fleury,” Corbin said. “It’s representing the fallen angels, the 58 stars here. Then if you go through the painting, all of these stars, there’s 58.”

“They’ve done an amazing job, raising everyone spirits giving them something to look forward to instead of what happened on Oct. 1,” another fan said.

So on Thursday, fans said it’s time to return the favor to help the team lift the Stanley Cup, after the season lifted the city.

“We all know that they achieve amazing things, especially when people believe they can’t,” Dyal said.

