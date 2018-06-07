Police investigating woman's death in northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigating woman's death in northwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Officers began investigating a woman's death in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: Eric Hilt / FOX5) Officers began investigating a woman's death in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: Eric Hilt / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officers began investigating a woman's death in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The woman's body was found in the 5500 block of West Lake Mead, just west of Michael Way at a four-plex apartment, police said. Police were called to the scene at 1:38 p.m.

A witness said the woman had blood coming from her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death did not appear to be natural, police said.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.