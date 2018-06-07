Police investigating woman's death in northwest Las Vegas

Officers began investigating a woman's death in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The woman's body was found in the 5500 block of West Lake Mead, just west of Michael Way at a four-plex apartment, police said. Police were called to the scene at 1:38 p.m.

A witness said the woman had blood coming from her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death did not appear to be natural, police said.

