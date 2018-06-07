Shooting injures man, leads to police chase west of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police were led on a chase after a man was shot near Palace Station casino Thursday.

A witness reported shots fired and an injured 19-year-old man in the intersection of Teddy Drive and Merritt Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue. On arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in unknown condition.

Police located the suspect vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy in the area and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect ignored the commands and led police on a vehicle pursuit to the area of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

Police said the suspect crashed into a vehicle in the roadway, exited his vehicle and attempted to run away. Officers took him into custody.

Citing the investigation, officers believe the pair met at the scene of the shooting in what's believed to be a drug deal. The teen boy shot the 19-year-old man twice before he fled.

