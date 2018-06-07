Police seek suspect connected to multiple armed robberies in Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police seek suspect connected to multiple armed robberies in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LVMPD released surveillance video stills of an armed robbery suspect (Courtesy: LVMPD). LVMPD released surveillance video stills of an armed robbery suspect (Courtesy: LVMPD).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect tied to multiple armed robberies in the Las Vegas area. 

Police said the robberies began May 31 through June 7. The suspect is accused of targeting multiple businesses during this time. In each robbery, the suspect threatens employees at the register with a firearm and flees with unknown amounts of money. 

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's, with a medium build and standing at 5'7" to 5'10" tall. He wears different clothing in each robbery. 

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

