Wynn Las Vegas announced free parking for hotel guests

The Wynn Las Vegas announced a new parking program Thursday afternoon that allows guests using all the resorts outlets to self-park for free.

Additionally, free parking will also be included as part of the resort fee for all hotel guests.

According to a statement from the Wynn, these changes are scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2018.

“Our guests choose to stay with us because of the attention we give to perfecting every detail of their experience,” Maurice Wooden, President of Wynn Las Vegas said. “We have come to believe that charging additional parking fees is counter to the personalized service we provide.”

For non-hotel guests and valley residents, self-parking and valet parking at the Wynn and Encore will be validated once per day, per vehicle with a receipt of $50 spent at either the Wynn or Encore.

This could include retail stores, all restaurants, both entertainment theaters, nightclubs, lounges and any gameplay.

The new policy also allows a group to divide the total spending amount between several vehicles.

The Wynn said in a statement “if four visitors in four separate vehicles spend $200 at a restaurant, all four vehicles will be validated.”

Overnight guests will receive free self-parking, as it will be included in the standard resort fee.

The resort fee will not be increased to accommodate the new policy, according to a statement from the Wynn.

