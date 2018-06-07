Police arrest suspect tied to Circus Circus double stabbings in Los Angeles

Julius Trotter, 31, is shown in this booking photo from a prior arrest in February 2017 (Courtesy: LVMPD).

A man connected to the double slayings of two tourists at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino was arrested in Los Angeles.

Police said 31-year-old Julius Trotter was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening by a Criminal Apprehension team with assistance of the FBI Los Angeles Fugitive Squad, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Trotter is a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two Vietnamese tourists on June 1. The victims were found in a guest room by hotel security after they failed to show up for a group tour to the Grand Canyon.

The death of tourist Sang Boi Nghia, 38, was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. Khuong Le Ba Nguyen, 30, a man believed to be her coworker, was also found dead in the room.

