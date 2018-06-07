Wolfgang Puck opens new Spago restaurant location at Bellagio

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck opened a new Spago restaurant location at Bellagio hotel-casino, with the main view overlooking the Bellagio fountains.

The new Spago location will feature the old restaurant’s signature dishes, but Puck has created new dishes in honor of the re-location.

The menu will include wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, salads, sandwiches and other iconic Puck dishes.

The restaurant commissioned Las Vegas artist Katie Lewis to design and create a series of 20 topographical maps of Nevadan desert landscape.

A remodeled, circular outdoor patio overlooks the Bellagio Fountains, giving guests unobstructed views of the water show.

The restaurant’s main dining room will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, chandeliers and modern art pieces. A bar and lounge, as well as private dining rooms, will also be included in the new Spago location.

The restaurant is open for lunch daily. The hours for lunch are Sunday through Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. For Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The bar menu is available from 2:45 p.m. until closing.

