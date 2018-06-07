AAA contest offers opportunity to get married on self-driving sh - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

AAA contest offers opportunity to get married on self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A lucky couple will tie the knot while riding aboard a AAA self-driving shuttle on June 30, 2018 (Google/ FOX5). A lucky couple will tie the knot while riding aboard a AAA self-driving shuttle on June 30, 2018 (Google/ FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas weddings are a one-of-a-kind event designed create unique experiences and memories that will last a lifetime. 

Now, couples planning to tie the knot in Sin City have the opportunity to become the first in the world to be married on a self-driving shuttle in whimsical downtown Las Vegas. AAA Nevada launched an online contest to find a special couple to win the once-in-a-lifetime prize, according to a media release.

Daring couples who are looking to break from a traditional wedding ceremony have until June 20 to submit their entries on the AAA website. 

The lucky winners will exchange vows on Saturday, June 30 at the Container Park. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.