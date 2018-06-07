AAA contest offers opportunity to get married on self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas

A lucky couple will tie the knot while riding aboard a AAA self-driving shuttle on June 30, 2018 (Google/ FOX5).

Las Vegas weddings are a one-of-a-kind event designed create unique experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.

Now, couples planning to tie the knot in Sin City have the opportunity to become the first in the world to be married on a self-driving shuttle in whimsical downtown Las Vegas. AAA Nevada launched an online contest to find a special couple to win the once-in-a-lifetime prize, according to a media release.

Daring couples who are looking to break from a traditional wedding ceremony have until June 20 to submit their entries on the AAA website.

The lucky winners will exchange vows on Saturday, June 30 at the Container Park.

