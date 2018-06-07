Valley collector delivers special 1 October hockey pucks

Kenny Johnson decided to pay tribute to the 1 October victims, and sell unique hockey pucks to other fans. (Eric Hilt / FOX5)

Kenny Johnson had a smile on his face as he showed off a commemorative puck.

"We finally have it here in our hands," he said, fidgeting with the puck. On one side it paid tribute to the 58 people killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The other reads "Vegas Strong."

"I'm amazed at how the pucks turned out," he said.

Johnson had been collecting hockey pucks for years. This year, the trend caught on with Golden Knights fans who were hungry to get their hands on all sorts of souvenirs. That's when Johnson said he noticed an opportunity to use the pucks' popularity to do some good. He decided to pay tribute to the 1 October victims, and sell them to other fans, who got them delivered on Wednesday.

"We sold over 300 and we're going to put in another order of 100," Johnson said. The money from the sales is going to a foundation set up in honor of Quinton Robbins, a Basic High School graduate killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.