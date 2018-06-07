Las Vegas native Brandon Marshall hosting youth football camp, celebrity kickball game

Las Vegas native and Super Bowl Champion Brandon Marshall is hosting a free youth football camp and a celebrity kickball tournament on June 9 and 10.

Proceeds go to the Williams Marshall Cares Program, designed to encourage kids ages 14 to 18, living in Nevada and Colorado "to be responsible leaders through acts of service and dedication to their education, goals and new experiences."

The Denver Broncos linebacker attended Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas before playing college football at the University of Nevada, Reno.

"Brandon has remained committed to the Vegas Community and through his foundation this past October, Brandon donated $5,000 to the city’s library district for computers that will help teach literacy skills and bolster workforce development," an event spokesperson said.

He was recognized by the Harvard Graduate School Alumni of Color for taking a stand for social justice and received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award from the Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations Organization for helping to make a civil rights change in his community, the spokeperson said.

Brandon Marshall Football Camp

Saturday June 9

Canyon Springs High School

350 E Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Brandon Marshall Kickball Tournament

Sunday June 10

Rainbow Family Park

7151 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

