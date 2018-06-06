Fans rally around Vegas Golden Knights ahead of pivotal Game 5

The Golden Knights are down, but they’re not out! Down 3-1 in the series, the team returned to practice on home ice ahead of a pivotal Game 5. People lined up as early as 4:30 a.m. to get into practice at City National Arena on Wednesday.

“We’re going to come back with a vengeance and win it all,” Deanna Kizer said. “The Knights mean Las Vegas. They mean everything to us."

It wasn’t just locals at practice. One young fan traveled thousands of miles from Winnipeg. Fans rallied to raise money for Keeli Marsden and her dad to fly to Vegas to watch a practice.

“It’s great she got to come out here,” Darrell Marsden said. “The support from the fans, it’s amazing.”

Keeli got to meet not only Bark-Andre Furry, but also his namesake, and Keeli’s favorite player, Marc-Andre Fleury.

FOX5 asked fans what the Knights need to do to win.

“I just think they need to have fun, they’ve been the underdogs, look where it got us,” Ashley Jenkins said.

Even though the team may have their backs in a corner, fans said this is where the Knights do best.

“I always root for the underdogs,” Kimberlie Hurd said. “We’ve been the underdogs since the beginning of the season and so I don’t think we’re out till we’re out.”

“Show that the impossible can happen,” William Cole said.

And so, they’re ready to cheer on the team that brought them out of the city’s darkest time.

“The Capitals can win three in a row, so can we,” Cole said. “I think we can do it.”

