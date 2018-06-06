Valley teen hit-and-run victim learning to walk and talk again

The driver was arrested, but the road to recovery for the teenager, Citlali Alanis, is far from over.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a teenage girl was following all the rules of the road when she was struck down by a car on Bonanza Road and Honolulu Street.

The driver was arrested, but the road to recovery for the teenager, Citlali Alanis, is a long one.

Like many teenagers, Alanis has a lot of spunk, and a deep-rooted love for her family, which she's relied on more since the incident.

“She’s like a baby,” Alanis's mother Olivia Gonzales said. “She needs to learn how to talk again and how to walk.”

Watching her daughter suffer has been traumatic for Gonzales, especially because a few years earlier, she said she was in the hospital saying her last goodbyes to her husband and son who died tragically in 2010.

Police said they believe Alanis became a victim of a hit and run, when 18-year-old Hannah Burks hit Alanis as she crossed the street in a marked crosswalk.

That was on May 20. Since then, Gonzales has spent every single day at her daughter’s bedside.

“I need help ... because I’m disabled," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said she has been living off of social security and the bills just keep piling up.

“I need to use that to eat, for transportation,” Gonzales said. “Now, I don’t have anything.”

She said she still has many questions.

“I don’t understand how this person who hurt my daughter so much didn’t do anything to help her,” Gonzales said. “This is a crime to leave a human being laying on the street after you hurt them, to leave them there to die.”

Anyone interested in helping Alanis and her family, can donate to her GoFundMe account.

