Valley combat veterans, disabled elderly searching for new home after evictions

Everyone living at the Sunrise Mountain Trailer Park near Washington and Owens was told they need to look for somewhere to live.

Carolyn Sowell is one of about 45 people living in the Sunrise Mountain Trailer Park near Washington and Owens. All residents there were served eviction notices.

"It's just been one thing after another," Sowell said through tears.

"We got a mass eviction notice, they're closing down the park. I've already started packing, I don't know what to do," Sowell said.

The manager of the trailer park, who also lives there said all the residents are on disability, and a good majority of them are also veterans.

"Each one of [those veterans] has a unique story, and each are very good people," Sowell said.

On May 29, the people who lived there were given the notice. Rent there is $450, and that includes utilities. People who live there said there isn't anywhere in Las Vegas that comes close to that price. They've been trying to come up with security deposits, and first and last month's rent but because they're on disability and out of work, most won't be able to do that.

"I'm not homeless yet, but how soon until I am?" Angela Irwin asked.

The property manager said the park is having trouble with water, and a recent test came back showing radium and arsenic in the water. The results from the water were given out after the eviction notices. The company that owns the park, said it's their property and they can do what they want.

The City of Las Vegas and Clark County who said there's nothing they can do because it's privately owned.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.