Elderly woman burned in west valley car fire on Saturday dies from injuries

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue) (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said an elderly women who was burned in a car fire over the weekend has died from her injuries.

The woman was trapped in her burning vehicle after an accident near Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday about 5:21 p.m., police said.

Marcia Davis, 78, was driving her Buick Verano west on Charleston when the rear passenger compartment of the car caught fire. Davis attempted to turn into a private drive by the Sundance Village Apartments when she struck a lamp pole, according to a release.

Officers with Las Vegas Metro police who were in the apartment complex responded and broke the window to free Davis from the fire. She was taken to UMC Trauma, where she later died. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

