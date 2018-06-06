Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash near Nellis, B - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash near Nellis, Boulder Highway

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
and Joe Nelson
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed from a southeast valley crash Monday night. 

Matthew Gummerman, 34, died in the accident from blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said. He was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to Nellis Boulevard and Sun Valley Drive, near Boulder Highway to the crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred.

