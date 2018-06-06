Coroner identifies woman found shot to death at Wetlands Park

Medical examiners identified the woman who died after she was found with a gunshot wound at Clark County Wetlands Park Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroners Office said Asia Marie-Angelique Griego, 24, died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. It was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene near Broadbent Boulevard and Wetlands Park Lane at 10:18 a.m. She was declared dead at noon.

Griego was found slumped over next to a trail. Police said blood was seen by the victim's head. In a press conference, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said she shot and there were no indications she had been assaulted.

Police said there was no suspect or motive known as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3521.

