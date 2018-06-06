Police release new video, 9-1-1 calls from Las Vegas Strip shooting

Las Vegas Metro police released new video footage Wednesday showing the Route 91 fairgrounds, along with hundreds of 9-1-1 calls from the night of the 1 October shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police provided 518 audio files from 9-1-1 calls and two folders containing traffic camera video from the rooftop of the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort and the Las Vegas Strip.

This is the fifth batch of records to be released under a court order requiring the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department to comply with multiple requests to make police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports available to the public.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI has also declined to comment.

