Police: Man arrested in connection with series of wallet thefts

Darrell Dykeman, 50, was arrested in connection to multiple wallet thefts and a home burglary on June 2, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man tied to several thefts in the Valley.

Darrell Dykeman, 50, allegedly stole two wallets from elderly women's purses at a business located on the 800 block of South Pavilion Center, near West Charleston Boulevard in April, police said. Dykeman was later arrested at the business on May 12 after detectives positively identified him as the suspect.

According to a release, Dykeman had a pattern of targeting elderly women inside retail stores. He would wait for the victims to walk away from their shopping carts, where they left their purses, then take their wallets.

Police said Dykeman was later released from jail.

During this time, police were investigating an open case regarding a residential burglary on May 5. Dykeman was seen in the surveillance video obtained from the home, police said.

Later on May 29, police received reports of another stolen wallet at a business located in the 8000 block of West Tropical Parkway. According to police, the victim's credit cards were used short time later at a nearby business.

Dykeman was linked to the thefts and detectives conducted surveillance to locate him. He was arrested on June 2 as he walked through a business on the 9700 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Hualapai Way.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces multiple counts including larceny from a person, burglars and use of a credit card without owner's consent.

