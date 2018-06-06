Update: Neighbor scam makes up more than half of all unwanted calls in 2018

Phone scammers will stop at nothing to trick you into picking up, including using the first six digits of your own number.

It’s called Neighbor Spoofing or Neighbor Scamming. The unwanted caller makes you believe that the call is important because the number looks familiar. But once you pick up, you’re at risk of becoming a victim. Hiya, a spam protection company that helps identify unwanted callers, did a survey and found that the Neighbor Scam accounts for 56.7 percent of all calls made to its users between January and May of this year.

And there are certain cities, including Las Vegas, where this is more prevalent.

602 - Phoenix

214 - Dallas

832 - Houston

210 - San Antonio

404 - Atlanta

678 - Atlanta

704 - Charlotte

702 - Las Vegas

623 - Phoenix

407 - Orlando

So why is Southern Nevada one of the hot area codes? Hiya CEO Jonathan Nelson says scammers know their game.

“Scammers tend to follow the overall market. They know their customer. They know who they are trying to scam. That's why we see the house warranty scam popular in Las Vegas area as housing prices are starting to go up," said Nelson.

Word of caution: don’t try to engage the scammer by asking saying “yes” to a warranty with the hope of getting to a human to give him or her a piece of your mind.

You’re essentially giving them the okay to keep calling. Instead, the FTC recommends getting on its National Do Not Call Registry which prohibits telemarketers from call you – even though they will continue.

But reporting numbers and violations give the FTC more ammo to go after lawbreakers and issue fines.

