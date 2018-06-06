Military family's moving van, possessions stolen from Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

A military family traveling through Las Vegas said they need help finding their moving van after it was stolen from Trump International Hotel over the weekend.

Sgt. Timothy Brown and his family were in the process of relocating from Texas to Travis Air Force Base in California when they stopped in Las Vegas for a few days. They dropped the Penske moving truck off with valet Saturday night. On Sunday morning, they found out that the truck was missing from the outdoor parking lot. Surveillance video showed a man wearing dark clothing breaking into the van at about 3:00 a.m.

"They didn't break the windows. Whether this was a professional, or whatever it is, dude comes up, unlocks the truck, starts it, and drives off," Brown said. "I notified security. They called Metro Police. It took five hours to get a cop out here to get a statement from us."

Brown said the Penske moving van doesn't look much different from most, but it is a 26-foot truck with Indiana license plates. He said most trucks have a silver bumper, but the bumper on the back of this truck was black.

He and his wife's cars were attached to the back of the truck, but at some point the thief dumped the two cars in North Las Vegas.

"Everything was in the moving truck. I mean I've got four kids and I can get all the money in the world to replace everything that we had. TV? Furniture? That stuff? That's easy. It's the baby blankets, the baby bracelets, the pictures, the ultrasounds. We actually lost a baby two years ago that we had pictures of ... that my wife is never going to get back," Brown said. "She's been inconsolable since, just crying."

Brown said he does not mind if the thief remains anonymous, so long as he returns the items representing the memories within his family.

"Keep everything else. Sell it. Do whatever you need to do. You obviously need it more than we do, but give us back the stuff that you can't sell," he said. "If you have it, please, leave it somewhere and call somebody. Call the cops and give a tip and just say you left it on the side of the road. Anything for us to get it back would be very helpful."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday it was investigating the case. Anyone with any information on the case was asked to call LVMPD.

Trump International Hotel did not return calls for comment, but Brown said he was told that cases like this are extremely rare.

"This was the first time it ever happened on property, according to the security guy here," Brown said.

