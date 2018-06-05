Las Vegas police say man taken into custody after barricade in e - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police say man taken into custody after barricade in east valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police were on scene of a barricade situation on Tuesday night in the east valley that resulted in an arrest.

Officers originally responded to a domestic violence call about 4:30 p.m., saying a person was being held against their will. That person was released, "mostly uninjured," however a man in the home refused to come out, police said. The home is on the 3200 block of University Avenue, near Pecos Road. 

Metro police and SWAT were on scene to assist in detaining the suspect. Some nearby homes were being evacuated. 

At about 9:15 p.m., police said a 44-year-old man was taken into custody without injury. 

