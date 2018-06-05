Water rehabilitation helping Las Vegas pets in pain

Water therapy is a new way to treat Las Vegas pets in pain. (Kathleen Jacob / FOX5)

There's a new way to treat Las Vegas pets in pain. Boca Park Animal Hospital is one of the first private practices in the valley to offer underwater rehab for pets.

Rae Lynn is a shih-tzu who ruptured a disk in her back and doesn’t have function in her back legs. She uses a wheel chair or drags herself with her front legs to get around.

“As time passes, we're realizing opioids are not the answer, but the best form of pain management is through rehabilitation, good form and good function,” Dr. Patricia Wagner said.

It's why Dr. Wagner said she uses acupuncture and water therapy for many of her patients.

“This is probably where medicine is going to trend toward,” Wagner said. “It's a much more hands-on style of medicine, because you're actually feeling every little point on them: muscle insertions, joints, feeling their response to it.”

Rae Lynn can't stand on land, but in water she has full function of her back legs.

“That's what a lot of the pets like about the water is, if they're having trouble walking or standing on land, the buoyancy of the water can really make them feel much more normal,” Dr. Wagner said.

With continued treatment, Rae Lynn's quality of life will just get better, Dr. Wagner said.

“She'll probably never be perfectly normal but she'll certainly be functional and comfortable, and that's really the main thing,” Dr. Wagner said.

She said this therapy is good for many different conditions. She treats a lot of pets for arthritis and for weight issues. Dr. Wagner said this therapy can also be preventative and often times it’s covered by pet insurance.

Boca Park Animal Hospital is one of the first private practices in the valley to offer underwater therapy for pets! Today I met a dog who would be paralyzed if it weren’t for this treatment. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/M79PL48RaT — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) June 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.