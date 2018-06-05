Police investigate after woman's body found at downtown Las Vegas motel room

Las Vegas police were investigating after a woman's body was found outside of a downtown Las Vegas motel room.

Police were called about 4:51 p.m. to the Desert Star Motel, at 1210 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Charleston Boulevard. They said the woman was found in front of a room at the motel with trauma to her face and head. It was not immediately known what caused the trauma.

A man was seen dragging the woman's body through a doorway, police said, from the room she was staying in to the sidewalk in front of another room.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a crossbow was found in her room, but does not believe it was connected to her death.

Spencer said police were not yet investigating her death as a homicide. The man was taken into custody for questioning.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release her identity, as well as cause and manner of death, after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about her death is encouraged to contact Las Vegas police.

