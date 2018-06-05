Police: Woman shot in head in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a woman was shot in the head downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was transferred to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition after being shot near Bonneville Avenue and Main Street about 4:30 p.m., but no other details were immediately available.

Roads were expected to be closed near the intersection and the Clark County Government Center on Grand Central Parkway.

