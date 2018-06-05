Police: Woman shot in head in downtown Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Woman shot in head in downtown Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a woman was shot in the head downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was transferred to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition after being shot near Bonneville Avenue and Main Street about 4:30 p.m., but no other details were immediately available. 

Roads were expected to be closed near the intersection and the Clark County Government Center on Grand Central Parkway.

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.