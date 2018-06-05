Henderson math teacher sentenced for unlawful contact with children

A Henderson middle school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with multiple students was sentenced.

Gregory Beasley of Thurman White Middle School was arrested in May 2017 and charged with three counts of lewdness with a child and four counts of unlawful contact with a child.

A guilty plea was accepted on April 25, 2018 and two weeks later, on May 7, Beasley was sentenced on two counts of unlawful contact with a child, court records showed. As part of his plea deal, the remaining charges were dropped.

According to court records, he was sentenced to serve two years probation, pending a one-year suspended prison sentence. He was ordered to attend boundary classes and avoid contact with the victims and their families, but was not ordered to register as an offender.

The 57-year-old math teacher was taken into custody "for his actions with female students," CCSD police said at the time. An affidavit after his arrest showed multiple girls told Clark County School District police Beasley had touched their shoulders and buttocks through clothing. Another girl told police he said if he were younger, he would date her, and that he loved her.

The victims, ages 14 and 15, complained that he made them feel "uncomfortable, terrorized threatened, intimidated or harassed." Capt. Ken Young later stated that no assault occurred, but that Beasley's comments were sexual in nature.

[RELATED: Henderson teacher accused of inappropriately touching 3 girls]

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.