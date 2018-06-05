Police: Father took gun to neighbors after 2-year-old shot in northeast Las Vegas

A man said he was sleeping when his two-year-old son was shot and killed. Michael Logan said put the gun in a pillow and brought it to a neighbor afterward, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Logan in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of his son, police said.

Logan, 26, was arrested for owning/possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and arrest for violating condition of parole, according to Clark County jail records.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Estates at Westernaire apartment complex on 3975 North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said five boys, all under the age of 12, were playing in the back room of an apartment, according to a preliminary investigation. A 10-year-old boy who appeared to be the one who brought the gun, shot the two-year-old in the center of the forehead, Spencer said.

According to Michael Logan's arrest report, he took his son to his paramedic neighbor’s apartment to try and help.

The two-year-old's brother said they lived with Logan, along with their mother, sister and uncle. He said someone opened the door and shot his brother twice with a BB gun, and that his dad (Logan) had bought a white gun from friends, according to the arrest report.

Logan's girlfriend told police that three boys came to the apartment to play with her sons. She went into kitchen to cook, then heard a gunshot go off. She found her younger son shot and took him outside the apartment to wait for medical help. She said Logan wasn't inside when the shooting happened, according to the report.

Logan's arrest report also said his girlfriend admitted a few days before that, she saw Logan had a gun laying around and told him he needed to hide it. She later changed her story and said she was in apartment with Logan and their two sons before the gun went off. Logan was inside the master bedroom near the door and the black gun was on the ground. She was shown a picture of a gun and said it looked like same one she told Logan to get rid of days before.

The paramedic neighbor said “Gotti” (Logan) came to the door, said his son was shot and needed help. The neighbor went to scene and found the boy with a gunshot wound to head, tried to apply CPR, but said he knew the child was dead. The neighbor said a man brought the gun to the home in a pillow.

Police found a black SAR ARMS handgun with twelve rounds and one expended round in its chamber that looked jammed. Officers also found a pillow case and magazine, according to Logan's arrest report.

The first call to 911 was from man who said his son wasn’t breathing and didn’t know where they got a gun from. He said his two-year-old son was shot in the head and thought he was dead. The second 911 call was from a woman who said the baby not doing well and needed an ambulance. She said her older son’s friends were over there and playing with a gun and he picked it up and shot it.

Another neighbor, the paramedic's fiance, originally said an unknown man came to the door and handed her a “heavy” pillow, so she was worried and put it in their safe. Police said her story did not make sense, and she changed it saying “Gotti” was in trouble and not supposed to have guns. She said she made up the story about a man coming to apartment and the gun was really from Gotti. He gave her a gun in pillow and said something like he was going to go away for a long time for this.

Logan was interviewed and said he was sleeping when the gun went off and he found his son on the ground. He said he provided care by putting a towel on his head and carried him outside. He said he picked up the gun, put it in a pillow, and took the gun to a paramedic's residence. But then he denied having any firearm and didn’t know how it got into the home.

Three of the boys fled, while the mother of the child shot and a neighbor attempted CPR unsuccessfully. Spencer said they were trying to figure out where the gun belonged and how the shooting occurred. A toy gun was also recovered from the scene, police said.

This was the second child shot in the valley within 24 hours. An infant was in critical condition after being shot in the stomach late Tuesday night.

